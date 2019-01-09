Market Roundup: The Gabber’s Guide to Local Markets

With the cooler weather upon us and the hectic holiday season over, now is the time to get out and enjoy some of the area’s many outdoor markets. Whether you’re looking for fresh produce, local crafts or unique art pieces, there’s a market close to you.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

This weekly market seems to be place to be for shoppers and sellers on Tuesday mornings. Buyers can browse along Beach Boulevard for fresh produce, plants, baked goods, crafts, clothes and other diverse offerings. Looking for something more? Check out Gulfport’s many shops along the way or take a stroll on the beach. The market runs weekly on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but wraps up at 2 p.m. during the summer months (May to September.)

Beach Blvd. S., Downtown Gulfport, 727-453-9093 gulfportma.com/gma-events/tuesday-fresh-market

Treasure Island Friday Morning Market

Kick off the weekend with shopping at the Treasure Island Friday Morning Market. From December to April, vendors set up in Treasure Island, selling goods from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market offers the usual with fresh produce, flowers, locally made goods and more. Be on the lookout for an occasional live music performance.

104th Ave & Park Place, Treasure Island 727-360-4121 Find them on Facebook here

Corey Avenue Sunday Market

Do Sunday Funday right at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Offered weekly, this market takes over Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in what the market calls “the heart of St. Pete Beach.” More than 60 vendors come together from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., selling locally sourced products like produce, honey, handmade jewelry and street food. Easy access by foot to Corey Avenue’s restaurants and boutiques add even more to this market experience.

Corey Avenue Between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach 727-403-0626

Find them on Facebook here

Indian Shores Sunday Market

For more market browsing close to the beach, try out Indian Shores’ weekly Sunday market. Buyers can expect an open-air venue with fresh produce and local goods. The market is open Sundays from November to April, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

19305 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores Find them on Facebook here

Brocante Vintage Market

Looking for something unique? Try Brocante Vintage Market. On the first Saturday and Sunday of the month, Brocante opens its doors to antique and vintage lovers looking for unique home decor and vintage digs. With 15,000 square feet of space (a former piano factory), allow lots of time for shopping!

2200 2nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg brocantemarket.com