Mastry’s Party Promotes Local Artists, Boutiques

Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Pete Beach hosted a fashion show and day/night market on Saturday, June 17. Dubbed the Summer Solstice Extravaganza, the event was conceived as a way to help promote the work of artists, fashion designers and other unique businesses in St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and downtown St. Petersburg. The event also included Empamamas food truck and music provided by St. Petersburg-based Norton Media Solutions.

“We want to be a destination within the craft beer community,” said Matthew Dahm, CEO of Mastry’s Brewing Co. “However, we also want to bring the local businesses and residents together, and provide an atmosphere and experience that appeals beyond the small-batch beers that we offer.”

Dahm’s colleague Val Youmans told the Gabber that the day market featured seven vendors, while eight were present for the night market. “The turnout was wonderful – great attendance,” Youmans said. “The artists and boutiques were very pleased. They got good feedback and were able to sell some goods and promote their businesses and websites.”

Mastry’s hosts a Saturday Extravaganza, featuring a market and block party, every third Saturday of each month, but decided to expand the event with the fashion show and extended market hours for June. Youmans said the brewery might host expanded Saturday Extravaganzas in the future. “For this first time, we just wanted to see how it would go,” she said.

Lynsey Carlson, founder of Treasured Chest Jewelry, is a repeat Saturday Extravaganza market vendor and a regular Mastry’s Brewing Co. patron who exhibited her wares at the Summer Solstice Extravaganza night market.

“Mastry’s Brewing Co. has been a great support to small business owners like myself,” she said. “By giving me the opportunity to share my passion within the craft beer community, it has allowed me to connect with new people on a different level. I’m very thankful for the opportunity as a business partner and the involvement as a consumer.”

For information about how to become an exhibitor at one of Mastry’s Saturday Extravaganza events, email Val Youmans at contact@MastrysBrewingCo.com.