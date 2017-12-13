Menorah Lighting and Song in Gulfport
Posted by: Helen J. Simon
in Community
December 13, 2017
With a newly lighted menorah at left in the background, participants sing the traditional Hanukkah song Maoz Tzur (Rock of Ages) during a ceremony Tuesday, December 12 in Gulfport’s Clymer Park to mark the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration, also known as the Festival of Lights. The event was organized by members of Congregation Beth Sholom of Gulfport in collaboration with the city. The singers are, from left, Evan Cohn, the congregation’s acting rabbi, Lila and Len from Ottawa, Canada, and Sandi Rodman. “It’s a tradition through years and years,” Lila said of the song. “It’s the rock that holds Jews together wherever they find themselves in the world at Hanukkah.”
Lila and Len from Ottawa, Canada, left, pose in front of the Hanukkah sign in Clymer Park in Gulfport on Tuesday, December 12 after a ceremony to light the menorah at the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration.