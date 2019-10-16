Merchants Chamber Grants $4,500 to Local Foundations 

Temperatures ran high, but checks ran higher in the Art Village Courtyard on Tuesday, October 15. The Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) granted a total of $4,500, or $1,500 each, to three charitable foundations of their choosing, which included Women with Purpose, The Enroy Foundation and The Gulfport Historical Society.

“We wanted to give back to the arts by donating to the Enroy Foundation,” said GMC President Barbara Banno. “The historical society is always amazing, and Women with Purpose is a great, new foundation that helps women with cancer pay their bills, and not just medical bills.”

From left, GMC Vice President Scott Linde, GMC board member Brittney Sherley, Gulfport Historical Society President Cathy Salustri, Women with Purpose Founder Jane Morse-Swett, Enroy Foundation co-founder, Larry Enloy, GMC board member Mike Fagan, GMC President Barbara Banno, and bottom right, Enroy Foundation co-founder Maureen Kilroy.