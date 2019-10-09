Monkey Business

No, it wasn’t a dog dressed in an early Halloween costume but four canines did play a role in recently alerting Cindy Wright Clayton of Gulfport that something out of the ordinary was happening outside her home. Her three dogs and one that was visiting began barking and wouldn’t stop at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7. That’s when she went outside in the area of 29th Avenue South and 53rd Street South to investigate and found a white-faced Capuchin monkey in her front yard. She wrote, in part, on Facebook, “Has anyone lost this little guy?” Often, she places cooking scraps in her yard such as apple cores and end from green beans along with specialty bird food. “The monkey has been enjoying gourmet meals,” she said. Afterward, she found out from neighbors that the monkey has been a regular visitor for about two weeks between 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Photo by Cindy Wright Clayton.