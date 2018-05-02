Mooring Field Nearing Open

The construction of the mooring field is completed,” said Director of Gulfport Marina Operations Denis Frain on Tuesday, May 1. A total of 25 sailboat-only moorings comprise the field located just beyond Gulfport’s municipal beach and boardwalk areas. The city is now waiting on a piece of design documentation from the project engineer and then a formal letter of completion from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. “We’ll probably be fully operational by the second week of June after the Gulfport Grand Prix boat race.” The entire mooring field is located within the safety zone of the race and part of it overlaps the course, he said. For inquiries about use of the mooring field such as rules, regulations, fees and the pump-out boat, contact the marina office at 727-893-1071.