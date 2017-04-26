Moving Day

After fulfilling the requirements of the Habitat for Humanity program, Tammy Mohns and her three sons Cameron, Justin and Cody, moved into their new home at 5002 9Ave. S. in Gulfport on April 25. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with Habitat Pinellas executives and staff, city of Gulfport staff and councilmembers, friends and volunteers on hand to wish them well. Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson presented Mohns with the keys to her new home.

“I’m so excited right now,” said Mohns. “I want to thank all the volunteers who came out. I never thought I would have a home of my own that my sons and I can go home to.”

Mohns’s home is the 409th home built in Pinellas County and the first to be built in Gulfport, according to Habitat for Humanity CEO Mike Sutton. Workers broke ground on the home in late February.