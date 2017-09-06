Mural Adds Local Color at Gulfport Garage

Local artist Keith Stillwagon’s latest mural, painted in his trademark vibrant hues and honoring Florida’s wildlife, can be seen at the Gulfport Garage, located at 2731 Beach Blvd. A celebration of the mural’s completion was held there on July 4. Shortly after, Stillwagon traveled to Michigan for a month-long exhibit of his work. When he returned, he discovered he wasn’t quite finished with the project.

“When I came back from Michigan, I realized I could not live with leaving the pillars plain blue. I had to bring the colors downward, yet still have the mural make sense,” said Stillwagon. “I have been tweaking the lower addition to the mural beginning around 2 p.m. each afternoon because that is when the shade hits the rough surface and makes it a little easier to paint details.”

A small window was painted on each of the three pillars below the main mural, and a gecko, Gulfport’s unofficial mascot, was added in the center. The mural was made possible by Gulfport Garage owner Eric Cudar, Larry Enlow of the Enroy Foundation and Keith Stillwagon.

Stillwagon, who also painted the mural near the patio at The Historic Peninsula Inn, said his next mural project will be at a private residence.