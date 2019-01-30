National Puzzle Day at Senior Center
Posted by: Debbie Wolfe
in Arts & Entertainment, City of Gulfport, Community
January 30, 2019
2019-01-30
T
People forming 16 teams participated in the second-annual jigsaw puzzle tournament at the Senior Center on Tuesday, January 29 to celebrate National Puzzle Day. Photo by Walter Pauly.
he Gulfport Senior Center held its second-annual jigsaw puzzle tournament on Tuesday, January 29 to celebrate National Puzzle Day.
This year, the tournament grew to a total of 16 teams compared to the 11 that entered in 2018.
Studies have found that a person works on a jigsaw puzzle, they use both sides of their brain, said Walter Pauly, Senior Center coordinator. “Spending time daily working on puzzles improves memory, cognitive function and problem-solving skills.”
First place finishers were the “Jiggy Chicks.” Pictured from left are Susan Masztak, Charlotte Sweeney, Christine Murphy and Sandy Gonzalez. The champs finished their 500-piece puzzle in 90 minutes. Photo by Walter Pauly.
A popular puzzle-solving technique is to use paper plates to sort pieces by colors and patterns. Photo by Walter Pauly.