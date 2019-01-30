National Puzzle Day at Senior Center

The Gulfport Senior Center held its second-annual jigsaw puzzle tournament on Tuesday, January 29 to celebrate National Puzzle Day.

This year, the tournament grew to a total of 16 teams compared to the 11 that entered in 2018.

Studies have found that a person works on a jigsaw puzzle, they use both sides of their brain, said Walter Pauly, Senior Center coordinator. “Spending time daily working on puzzles improves memory, cognitive function and problem-solving skills.”