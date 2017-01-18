Navigating by Your Stars 

Astrologer Jennie White explains an events chart to J. Nolan of South Pasadena after her presentation “Astrology and the Four Elements: Building Blocks of Our Temperament” at the Gulfport Public Library on January 9. White gave brief personal chart readings to those attending who had submitted their birth data in advance. Owner of Ode To Pluto Astrology and a Gulfport resident, she gives presentations at the library the second Monday of each month on different topics relating to astrology.

“Astrology is a powerful tool for understanding our lives and the people in them, particularly now,” says White. “Choice is a function of awareness. I’d like to open everyone’s mind to the power of this tool.”