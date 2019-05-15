Neighborhood Watch Gets a Facelift

About 30 new Neighborhood Watch signs have been installed in Gulfport with 20 more to go, said Director of Public Works Tom Nicholls on Monday, May 13. Mike Worthington, a city staff member, puts the finishing touches on one at the corner of York Street South and 12th Avenue South. In addition to the routine replacement of older signs, the new ones are also going up based on recommendations by Jim Wright, the city’s volunteer coordinator, and members of the Neighborhood Watch program, said Nicholls. “We want to get better coverage of the signs especially on the roads entering the various neighborhoods,” said Nicholls.