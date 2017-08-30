New Horizons Band Ends Summer Series

The New Horizons Band of Gulfport ended their summer concert series at Catherine Hickman Theater on Tuesday, August 29, with a free concert of 16 songs that included instrument and vocal solos. Guest conductors were Antoinette d’Oronzio, Stan Myers and Chris Sheppard who was also a soloist for “You Raise Me Up.” In addition, Sheppard plays the trumpet. Bob Schaer is the band’s music director.

The fall series begins on Tuesday, October 3 at the Gulfport Senior Center. According to their website, the band “provides musical education, training and performance opportunities in a concert band format for adults of any age and at any stage of musical experience and competence.” For information about their schedule or to learn about joining the band, visit newhorizonsbandgulfport.org.