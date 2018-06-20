New Park Benches Dedicated

On Tuesday, June 19, the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce 2018 Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes committee dedicated two new park benches on cement slabs in R.W. Caldwell Park located at the corner of 64th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. “One of the goals of the committee is to give back to the neighborhoods where the annual tours are held,” said Karen Love, center, past committee chair. “Prior to this, two benches in this park were located inside the fenced-in playground” for people to use while they are actively supervising children. “We wanted people like dog walkers to have an opportunity to sit” without having to be inside the fenced-in children’s play area. Pictured from left are Mayor Sam Henderson, Vice Mayor Christine Brown, Councilmember Paul Ray, current committee co-chair April Thanos, Love, current committee co-chair Caron Schwartz, Councilmember Michael Fridovich, and committee members specializing in logistics Missy Leget and Melissa Russell.