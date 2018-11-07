New Roof for the Casino

Posted by: Debbie Wolfe in City of Gulfport November 7, 2018

On Thursday, November 1, new shingles were delivered to the curved main roof of the Casino, which is just over 5,500 square feet in size. The building is unique in that it contains a total of 10 separate roofs, said Gulfport Director of Public Works Tom Nicholls. The smaller roofs are flat and are finished with a modified bitumen membrane. Alvis Construction of Sarasota was awarded the bid to replace all the roofs with lifetime materials at a total cost of $119,512. The project will be done by the week of Friday, November 9, he said.

