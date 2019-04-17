New Shade Sails Invite Play

As annual tourists from Bloomfield Township, Michigan, the Atesian family enjoys eating breakfast along Beach Boulevard and then taking in the fresh air at the beach in Gulfport. This year, on Monday, April 15, they decided on a whim to stop by the beach playground along Shore Boulevard because of the big blue shade sails that protect the area from the sun, said mom Christine. “The sun shades are pretty much what drew us to the playground,” she said. “We don’t have sunscreen and it’s the perfect place for Sofie to play and run off some energy.” The shade sails were recently purchased by the city and installed by a contractor. “We love them – they’re great!” said dad Ara. Pictured from left are Sofie, 3, Christine; William, 6 months; and Ara.