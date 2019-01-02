New Year’s Eve at the Dog Park

Gulfport locals Randy Warrum and Ben Goodman took their St. Bernards to romp at the city’s dog park on 54th Street and 27th Avenue South on Monday, December 31.

Captain Jack and Riversong regularly accompany Warrum and Goodman on their morning walks through Gulfport.

“They’re a good breed,” Goodman said of St. Bernards, a working dog originally bred for alpine rescue. He said their dogs were “named after a television program you may not know called ‘Doctor Who.’”

Goodman gives commands to Captain Jack and Riversong in Swedish. He said that he and Warrum, who have been together for 33 years, like to vacation in Sweden.

“Where else are we going to go?” Goodman said. “We live at the beach!”