Non-profit Sponsors Free Laundry Day

Gulfport Laundry, 1611 58th Street S., partnered with Current Initiatives, a Tampa non-profit, to offer free laundry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, said Jason Sowell, founder and president of the non-profit. “We’re not a one-and-done, pat-ourselves-on-the-back non-profit. We like to invest in each community over a long period of time. We’ll be back in a few months and doing it on a regular basis,” said Sowell. Molly’s Suds, an all-natural laundry detergent company based in St. Petersburg, one of their partner businesses, donated all the soap, he said. The Laundry Project is one of three initiatives sponsored by the non-profit. Pictured adjusting the event banner is Matthew Leeth of St. Petersburg who is a regular volunteer with Current Initiatives. Jacob and Elyse Leverett of Gulfport are the new owners of the local laundry business. For further information about the project, visit engagethecurrent.org. Locally, said Sowell, Gulfport Laundry will also post fliers in their business about future events and communicate via social media at facebook.com/gulfportlaundry. Photo by Paul Ray.