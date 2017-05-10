Off to a Great Start

Running and walking enthusiasts got up early on Saturday, May 6, for the third annual Skyway Marina District May Day Race and Kids Dash for Cash. The races started and finished at Ceridian, the main sponsor, located at 3201 34th St. S. The route was designed to showcase the rapidly evolving Skyway Marina District via competitive and fun run/walks. Pictured here, the 10K race was the first to get underway, around 7:15 a.m. Proceeds from the race were donated to schools surrounding the district and district improvement projects. In the 5K race, the winners were Gretchen Ranson (women’s division) and Steve Wilcox (men’s division). In the 10K, Aimee Epps won the women’s division while Nicholas Sowell triumphed in the men’s division. The races attracted 510 entrants, including kids. Every competitor received a free T-shirt and medal for finishing the event.