The sunrise view in Gulfport west of Williams Pier has changed for both people and wildlife and is now filled with 13 new Washingtonia palm trees that are a part of Phase Two of the Shore Boulevard Beautification Project, said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. Hurricane Irma, which pummeled the city from Sunday, September 10 into Monday, September 11, caused a weather delay in the project’s completion deadline. “Ideally, we hope to have the project completed by the Christmas holidays,” said O’Reilly.