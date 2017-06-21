Party Time for a Good Cause

Posted by: Brian Hartz in Arts & Entertainment June 21, 2017

Manatees on the Bay in downtown Gulfport celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday, June 17, with a fundraiser for Gulfport Neighbors and Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. The festivities included a 50/50 raffle, raffle for a 50-inch smart TV, free champagne and appetizers, and an “auction” in which guests could bid to win a date with their favorite Manatees on the Bay bartender. Pictured here enjoying the party, from left, are Gulfport residents Anita Carson, Linda Castelli and Carolyn Harman.

