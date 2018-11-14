Past Pirates Honored at Athletic Hall of Fame Induction 

The Boca Ciega High School cafeteria was full of former and current “Pirates” on Friday, November 9 at the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Earnest Crumbley Sr., Kenneth “Speedy” Smith, Randy Shuman and Barbara Paonessa became the newest Hall of Fame members.

“My mom is always improving,” said former Boca Ciega principal Barbara Paonessa’s son, Jeff Paonessa. “They figured a man should take over the position eventually but that never happened because they didn’t know my mom.”

Coaches and athletes from decades prior to the present were at the ceremony to welcome the 2018 inductees.