Past Pirates Honored at Athletic Hall of Fame Induction 

Boca Ciega’s basketball star, Dakota Moore received the Heart & Hustle Award at the Athletic Hall of Fame induction.
he Boca Ciega High School cafeteria was full of former and current “Pirates” on Friday, November 9 at the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Earnest Crumbley Sr., Kenneth “Speedy” Smith, Randy Shuman and Barbara Paonessa became the newest Hall of Fame members.
“My mom is always improving,” said former Boca Ciega principal Barbara Paonessa’s son, Jeff Paonessa. “They figured a man should take over the position eventually but that never happened because they didn’t know my mom.”
Coaches and athletes from decades prior to the present were at the ceremony to welcome the 2018 inductees.
“I bet those kids thought they knew everything there is to know about basketball,” said Barbara Paonessa. “But they didn’t know how to play “Shuman” basketball.”
Allyn Ramker and Randy Shuman both spoke on their past years at Boca Ciega at the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction on Friday, November 9.
“Wake up, and smile, you may want to brush your teeth first, but then you smile.” said former Boca Ciega athlete Kenneth “Speedy” Smith at the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction on Friday, November 9.