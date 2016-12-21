A sampling of police reports from December 12 to December 20 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police Department, the St. Petersburg Police Department, and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Pedestrian Killed by Drunk Driver

On Saturday evening, December 17, St. Petersburg Police reported that a 2003 Lincoln Aviator, driven by Joseph Kenneth Deegan, was headed eastbound in

the 3000 block of 5th Ave. N. and struck a pedestrian crossing near 29th St. N. Deegan reported that he did not see the pedestrian in the roadway and struck him. The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries. Deegan, who was evaluated and found to be under the influence

of alcohol, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence causing Serious Bodily Injury. Police reported Tuesday, December 20 that the pedestrian, identified as Thomas Kenneth Vaughan, 55, succumbed to his injuries and passed away that morning.

Gulfport

12/12 – Burglary – vehicle: Pontiac Apartments – 4900 block of 29th Ave. S. A resident left two of his vehicles unlocked overnight and someone entered them both and attempted to steal the stereo out of one of them.

12/12 – Theft: Seaside Villas. A resident reported that a $500 black men’s Raleigh bike was stolen from the bike rack at the complex within the last two days.

12/12 – Burglary – business: 1000 Block of 49th St. S. A resident witnessed a suspicious male behind a business. It appeared that he was prying at the rear door to a business. When officers arrived, they discovered the back door was pried open from the bottom. The business owner did not discover anything missing.

12/13 – Fraud: 5400 block of Jersey Ave. S. A resident thought she had a problem with her computer and allowed someone from a fraudulent company to remotely log into her computer. They convinced her to send money via Western Union to China. When the person at the Western Union terminal realized what was going on she convinced the resident to cancel the transaction because it was an obvious scam.

12/14 – Open door/window: 6000 block of 15th Ave. S. An officer observed a vehicle with the rear passenger door open. The officer made contact with the owner who advised her children were the last to get out of the vehicle and left the door open.

Burglary-Vehicle

12/15, 7:52 a.m., 5700 block of 20th Ave. S.

12/15, 10:33 a.m., 6500 block of Mango Ave. S.

12/18, 4:28 a.m., 6700 block of Hibiscus Ave. S.

12/18, 2:00 p.m., 6600 block of Date Palm Ave. S.

Stolen Vehicle – Rec

12/13, 2:50 p.m., 5100 block of 9th Ave. S.

12/16, 7 p.m., 5100 block of 17th Ave. S.

12/18, 10 p.m., 5100 block of 16th Ave. S.

Burglary-Structure

12/13, 1:30 p.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

12/14, 9:06 a.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

Burglary-Residence

12/18, 11 a.m., 1000 block of 60th St. S.

12/19,1 p.m., 5200 block of 27th Ave. S.

Burglary-Business

12/13, 1:15 a.m., 1000 block of 49th St. S.

Theft-Petit

12/18, 8 a.m., 2200 block of York St. S.

Missing Person

12/13, 9:57 a.m., 1400 block of 54th St. S.

12/16, 8:36 a.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

Battery

12/15, 12:35 a.m., 5400 block of 14th Ave. S.

12/18, 1:50 a.m., 3100 block of Beach Blvd. S.

Weapon

12/17, 11:09 p.m., 3100 block of Beach Blvd. S.

South Pasadena

Weapon

12/15, 2:59 p.m., 7900 block of Sailboat Key Blvd.

Theft-Petit

12/14, Unknown Time, 7500 block of Sun Island Dr. S.

12/14, 6:41 p.m., Gulfport Blvd. S. & Robin Rd. S.

Theft-Shoplifting

12/15, 8:41 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Ave. S.

St. Pete Beach

Stolen Vehicle

12/ 15, 1 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Blvd.

12/18, 10 p.m., 100 block of Punta Vista Dr.

Burglary-Vehicle

12/16, 6:45 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf Blvd.

12/18, 8:20 a.m., 900 block of Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

Theft-Grand

12/17, 1:03 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Blvd.

12/19, 7 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd.

Trespass

12/16, 3:47 a.m., 600 block of 76th Ave.

Battery-Sexual

12/15, 11:12 p.m., Address Unavailable

12/17, 2:16: p.m., Address Unavailable