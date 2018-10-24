Pet Costume Contest Now Open for Voting

For the 3rd-annual Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Halloween costume contest, it’s all about pet couture and online fan voting.

And, each pet photographed on Friday, October 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. by co-owner Gini Fagan rocked the custom photo set that was available in the store located at 3115 Beach Boulevard.

Gini’s husband Mike is the other store co-owner and during the photo shoots he assisted in getting the best poses and expressions from each animal.

“It’s just fun,” said Gini. “Gulfport is an animal town.”

The way the contest works is people must first “like” the Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Facebook page if they have not already, then they need to navigate to the costume contest photo album that will be pinned to the top, said Gini. The album will be posted by Wednesday, October 24. People vote by “liking” for their favorite pet costume photo in the album.

Sharing doesn’t count, she said.

But, said Gini, “People can solicit votes for their pet.”

The pet with the most votes by midnight on Wednesday, October 31, will be the winner of a $50 store gift certificate. The wining pet’s name will be announced on the store’s Facebook page on Thursday, November 1, she said.

Every pet photographed in the store’s holiday-themed set is a winner because their parent will receive a free copy of their digital image via email.