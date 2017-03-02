Pink Flamingo Tour Highlights Gulfport Homes

March 4 will mark the 12th year of the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes.

The Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes began in the 90s and continues to be the biggest fundraiser for the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce. Since becoming an annual event, the tour is always held on the first Saturday in March. In an effort to keep the tour short enough for walkers and bikers, the tour is done geographically by focusing on one area of the city each year. Trolley and bus service will be provided free for those who are unable to walk the route.

Each year, the tour works to highlight a mixture of homes that represent the eclectic nature of Gulfport. Homes may be selected because they are very small, very large, very colorful, absolutely gorgeous, original, newly renovated, or just “out there.”

Tour goers walk at their own pace and may visit the homes in any order. The tour can take anywhere between two to four hours depending on your pace. All visitors will be provided with a tour book containing a map which will show the scheduled trolley stops and the homes open for viewing. Some of the tour advertisers will also be offering “specials” for the day, so be sure to check out the ads in the tour book.

The 2017 tour will begin at the registration area located at Tomlinson Park, 55th and Tangerine Avenue, Gulfport Florida. The tour is situated on a level route of less than two miles, so walking and biking are encouraged. For those who prefer transportation, the bus and trolley will circle the tour non-stop from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please note, many streets will have limited parking!

In addition to homes – including a “tiny” home – the tour this year features some wonderful garden spaces and backyard retreats. Whether you are thinking of paving your backyard, creating a lush oasis with water features, or raising chickens, you can see it all on the tour. And, for those who have always wanted to know what the Blueberry Patch is all about, this is your opportunity! They will be open to tour-goers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have questions, please contact Karen Love at karenlovegfl@gmail.com or 770-497-1139. Find more information at pinkflamingohometour.com