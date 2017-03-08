Pink Flamingo Tours the “Garden District” 

Scores of people got to see inside of a diverse array of private homes and properties in Gulfport’s “garden district” during the 2017 Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes Saturday, March 4.

“I’m really enjoying seeing all the houses and possibilities,” said Nancy Plumer of Stone Ridge, NY, as she visited her eighth or ninth home on the tour with a group of friends. “I’m most impressed with all the outdoor gardens.”

Exploring possibilities was what it was all about: the properties on view ranged from a modern 2004 two-story on the 5100 block of Newton Avenue S. and a fully restored 1925 traditional Florida home to Gulfport’s Community Garden and the Blueberry Patch artists’ retreat, with a bounty of artwork made from recycled materials.

The Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes is held on the first Saturday of March every year as a fundraiser for the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce. Each tour focuses on a different section of the city, and this year the focus was on an area centered around Tomlinson Park, which itself had its new playground and fitness equipment area on display. Next year’s walk will feature the area around Stetson University College of Law.