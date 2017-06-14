Poster Auction to Benefit LGBTQ Center

On June 29, a Gulfport silent-auction will be held and all of the proceeds from an unsigned, 1982 framed lithograph poster depicting artwork by renowned artist Keith Haring will benefit the Gulfport Public Library’s LGBTQ Resource Center.

The poster auction will be held at the Catherine Hickman Theater at the beginning then throughout the special performance entitled, “Keith Haring: Radiant Child.” The one-hour play begins at 7 p.m. and the winner will be announced 30 minutes afterward at the theater.

During the month of June, the poster is on display at the library. According to his website, he worked with artists and performers like Madonna, Timothy Leary, Yoko Ono and Andy Warhol. Haring was born in 1958 and died on February 16, 1990 of AIDS-related complications.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will also benefit HIV/AIDS programs at Metropolitan Charities of Pinellas. General seating tickets are available at the library at a cost of $20 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of $25 early-access tickets are also available that will allow holders to enter the theater at 6 p.m. for preferred seating and to enjoy a hors d’oeuvre reception. A cash bar will be offered to all.

“I love Gulfport because people come out every time we have an event,” said Susan Gore, program events chairperson for the non-profit Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library. “The library is very blessed.”

Gore donated the poster for the fundraiser. The starting minimum bid is $75 and minimum incremental increases are set at $5.

“The winning bid is tax deductible,” said Gore.

The LGBTQ Resource Center was established in 2015 and provides LGBTQ-themed library collections along with sponsorship of regular programs, like movies, art exhibits, speakers and performances. According to a center’s press release, it is the first of its kind in a public library setting in Florida. For more information about the center, call the library at 727-893-1074 or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/GulfportLibraryFL