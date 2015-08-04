Puddles, Puddles Everywhere

Updated 8/4, 1:35: Due to contamination concerns, Gulfport Beach remains closed following the rains over the weekend. We will have an updated article in this week’s edition, and here as we receive information.

Gulls bathe in huge puddles full of rainwater at the volleyball courts next to the Gulfport Casino on Monday. An alley near Stetson University Monday afternoon. Part of Clymer Park looked like a shallow lake Monday afternoon. Water gushes from the manhole at the intersection of 49th Street and Trade Winds Drive S. Monday afternoon.





The sun finally came out this week but there were plenty of reminders of the recent torrential rains that broke records and caused major flooding around the region. In Gulfport on Monday afternoon water still gushed from a manhole on lower 49Street, pot-holed alleys were full of water, the volleyball courts looked like little ponds and Clymer Park appeared to have sprung a lake. Public Works Director Don Sopak said, however, that no major problems had been reported in Gulfport from the rain.

“We just have localized street flooding like we always do,” he said. Scattered thunderstorms, some heavy, are still expected through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.