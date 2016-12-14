Qualifying Candidates for 2017 Elections

The qualifying periods for candidates to fill mayoral and commission seats have ended for three area municipalities: Gulfport, St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena. The candidates running for these offices have been announced and are listed below. General elections for these municipalities, including the city of Treasure Island, will be held on March 14, 2017.

The city of Treasure Island’s qualifying period begins at noon on December 19, 2016 and ends at noon on January 4, 2017. The districts up for election are Districts 1, 2 and 3. For more information or a copy of the 2017 candidate handbook, contact the Treasure Island city clerk’s office at 727-547-4575, ext. 229 or at cityclerk@mytreasureisland.org.

Gulfport

Gulfport residents will vote for two city council seats: Ward II and Ward IV.

Ward II

Linda Bailey

Christine Anne Brown

Ward IV

Michael Fridovich

Richard Fried

Bobby L. Reynolds

Ernest Stone



St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach residents will vote for mayor-commissioner. District 2 Commissioner Rick Falkenstein and District 4 Commissioner Melinda Pletcher are running unopposed.

Mayor

John-Michael Fleig

Alan Johnson

Deborah Schechner



South Pasadena

The two candidates receiving the most votes will fill two commission seats.

Dan Calabria

Gigi Esposito

David Magenheimer

Cathy Wolff