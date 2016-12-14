Qualifying Candidates for 2017 Elections

The city of Treasure Island’s qualifying period begins at noon on December 19, 2016 and ends at noon on January 4, 2017. The districts up for election are Districts 1, 2 and 3. For more information or a copy of the 2017 candidate handbook, contact the Treasure Island city clerk’s office at 727-547-4575, ext. 229 or at cityclerk@mytreasureisland.org.
Gulfport
Gulfport residents will vote for two city council seats: Ward II and Ward IV.
Ward II
Linda Bailey
Christine Anne Brown
Ward IV
Michael Fridovich
Richard Fried
Bobby L. Reynolds
Ernest Stone
St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach residents will vote for mayor-commissioner. District 2 Commissioner Rick Falkenstein and District 4 Commissioner Melinda Pletcher are running unopposed.
Mayor
John-Michael Fleig
Alan Johnson
Deborah Schechner
South Pasadena
The two candidates receiving the most votes will fill two commission seats.
Dan Calabria
Gigi Esposito
David Magenheimer
Cathy Wolff