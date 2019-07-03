Rays Ride Nets an Odd Collector’s Item

A total of 27 riders with pre-purchased game tickets took the City of Gulfport up on their offer to ride for free and in style to the Monday, July 1 night Rays baseball game at Tropicana Field in downtown St. Petersburg. For the first trip, the Gulfport Trolley pulled up to the Casino Ballroom at 5 p.m. and left soon after the fans collected their free t-shirts that were customized with both the city’s and Ray’s logos – with an unexpected twist. On the front left, the city’s logo appears and reads: “Gulfport, Gateway to the Gulf, Inc. 1910.” On the back, the phrase literally reads, “Gulport Rays Trolley” with the baseball team’s name appearing in logo form. But, the city name is missing the letter “f.” “The spelling was correct when it was sent to the printer,” said Cultural Events Supervisor Justin Shea. “The printer has refunded our money and given us the shirts for free.” So now, local fans also have a collector’s item. The Rays won against the Baltimore Orioles 6-3. The second and final 2019 free Gulfport Trolley ride to a game will be on Monday, September 23 when the Rays take on the Boston Red Sox. For more information, call the city during business hours at 727-893-1000.