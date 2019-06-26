Reading on the Go with Book Bus 

A Book Bus “visits all the Summer Bridge sites in Pinellas County,” said Laura Wilhelm, assistant for the Pinellas County Schools Book Bus program. “Enrolled students are allowed to browse through the baskets to pick out two free new books and they don’t have to return them. Each title is popular and we have them sorted” by reading level, she said. It’s the third year they have been doing the program with a specially outfitted small school bus that contains, instead of seats, display counters and storage cabinets. Moira Lewis, a rising third grader, picked out two books that appealed to her from the Book Bus at Gulfport Elementary School on Thursday, June 20. Lewis said she likes fiction, non-fiction, mysteries and science-related books.