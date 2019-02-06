Rebuilding History

On Monday, February 4, contractors were busy repairing damage on the wooden building of the Gulfport History Museum that was caused by an early-morning fire on Labor Day, September 3, 2018. The structure, which is about 100 years old, is owned and insured by the city of Gulfport. “Repairs are ongoing and should be completed in about eight weeks,” said Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly on Monday, February 4. Quick action by fire departments from Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Petersburg saved the museum, said Gulfport Fire Chief James V. Marenkovic on the day of the fire. Gulfport’s fire station is located four blocks from the museum.