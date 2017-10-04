Recent Drownings in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach

Gulfport Police recovered the body of a 43-year-old man in the water off the city’s beach in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard at about 12:24 a.m. on September 27.

Police say it appears that Keith Tabor went for a swim as he was found wearing only swimming trunks. Other clothing and personal items were located on a bench at the beach.

According to a police report, “There are no signs of foul play and the investigation indicates that it was an accidental drowning. Alcohol is believed to have been involved.”

In addition, police found a handwritten receipt for room number 110 located with his property but the location of the room is unknown. Based on recent payment information, police believe he was residing in the room at the time of his death.

Officers are asking anyone with knowledge of Tabor’s recent location to contact Detective Jennifer Crowson at 727-893-1043.

In an obituary published in the Moultrie (Georgia) Observer on October 2, 2017, Tabor is identified as the son of the late Horace and Grace Tabor of Moultrie. He was a graduate of Colquitt County High School’s class of 1992. Survivors include two brothers, Randy Tabor of Marietta, Georgia and Jeffrey Tabor of St. Petersburg; along with three nephews and two nieces.

St. Pete Beach

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the drowning of a 34-year-old man found behind the Plaza Beach Motel, 4506 Beach Blvd., St. Pete Beach on October 1.

Deputies received a call at about 6:31 p.m. and when St. Pete Beach fire department paramedics arrived, they attempted to perform life-saving measures. Bret Alexander Rule was then transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a law enforcement report, Rule, of 162 Morgan Lane South East in Port Charlotte, was seen on the beach alone and witnesses say he was acting incoherent and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies report that between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Rule entered the water in the Gulf of Mexico and did not return. A passerby found Rule unconscious and pulled him ashore.

Deputies say that alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in Rule’s death.