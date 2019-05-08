Ride to Rays Games in Trolley Style

For two Rays baseball games this season, take a free round-trip ride on the Gulfport Trolley to Tropicana Field and get a free logo tee shirt that shows both your city and ball club pride on July 1.

The Monday evening games are on July 1 against the Baltimore Orioles and September 23 against the Boston Red Sox.

When riders show their game ticket to the trolley driver for July 1, they’ll get a free shirt, said Justin Shea, Gulfport’s cultural facilities events supervisor. The front of the white tee will show a city logo while the back will include the Rays logo in a slogan that says “Gulfport Rays Trolley.”

Trolley loops will start at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom located at 5500 Shore Boulevard at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Departures from the stadium back to Gulfport will be from the 16th Street and 4th Avenue South parking lot beginning with the 7th-inning stretch at approximately 8:30 p.m. continuing with two additional opportunities at about 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The first pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

At the April 16 regular city council meeting, it was announced by City Manager Jim O’Reilly that Councilmember Dan Liedtke had requested that the game trolley be reinstituted.

Due to increasing costs and unlike in years past, game tickets will need to be purchased directly from the Rays, said Shea. For online purchases, visit mlb.com/rays/tickets/single-game-tickets. Members of the military and first-responder communities may be eligible for special discounts and promotions by visiting this online “salute to service” Rays resource mlb.com/rays/tickets/specials/salute-to-service.

For additional information, call the city during business hours at 727-893-1000.