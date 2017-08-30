Robber of TLC Food Mart at Large

Gulfport’s TLC Food Mart was robbed at gunpoint at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26.According to police, a white male armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The business is located at 2822 Beach Blvd.

The suspect is described as fair skinned, aged in his 20s with a medium build standing from 5-foot, 11-inches to 6-foot, 1-inch tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing black pants, a long sleeved black or dark grey tee shirt and sunglasses.

He was last seen walking northbound on Beach Boulevard.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are being asked to contact the Gulfport Police dispatch by calling 727-582-6177, said Police Commander Mary Farrand.

“If you see someone you think resembles the composite [drawing], please do not approach him,” said Farrand. “Call 911.”