Salute to the Military on St. Pete Beach

The 9th-annual fundraising event for the Veterans of South Pinellas County (VSPC) was held at the Colonel Michael J. Horan park in St. Pete Beach on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The non-profit provides assistance to veterans and first responders with things like wheelchairs and mobility aids, small home repairs and educational scholarship grants. “We help the community to come together to support the military,” said Angela Recchia, right, owner of Angela’s Car Show, which was the main vendor at the event. Recchia donates all of her proceeds to the non-profit. VSPC President Harry Metz, left, said the event is their main fundraiser of the year and also includes a program featuring about 25 new military recruit inductees and a fishing derby for kids with prizes like new rods and reels along with a boat fishing trip. Metz served in Vietnam as a military police officer from 1966-1967. For more information about the non-profit, visit facebook.com/Veteransofsouthpinellascounty.