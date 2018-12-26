Saturday Lunches for the Needy

Every Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., free brown bag lunches are available to anyone in need in the grass lot adjacent to the Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street S., said Rev. Bill Yanson, pictured left, the leader of the religious group that meets locally named St. Sofia Synodal Catholic Community. Pictured from left on Saturday, December 22, are Yanson, parishioners Mark and Cathy Schumerth-Porter, and Gulfport Councilmember Paul Ray. For more information, call Yanson at 813-507-8977. Photo by Wesley Ray.