Saying Goodbye to Old Glory

Lou Worthington, a volunteer member of the city’s Community Emergency Response Team, ignites the six American flags that were offered for retirement by burning during the annual Flag Day event on Thursday, June 14 in Veteran’s Park. About 50 people attended the ceremony that also included a military-style gun salute, patriotic live music by the New Horizons Band of Gulfport, vocals by Catherine and Ralph Bassett, and inspirational messages by Vice Mayor Christine Brown and Councilmember Michael Fridovich.