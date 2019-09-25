Seasonal Sculpture Graces Green Shaman
Posted by: Debbie Wolfe
in Arts & Entertainment, Community, Gulfport
September 25, 2019
On Saturday, September 22, local artists Crea Eagan and Tom Pitzen delivered the seasonally changing Earth Spirit Mother Goddess sculpture to the front yard of The Green Shaman, 5418 Gulfport Blvd. S. A headdress was added after the work was installed. “Many hands have helped to fashion her,” said Eagan. The artwork will be showcased at the business until at least Winter Solstice, which is on Saturday, December 21, she said.
After the Earth Spirit Mother Goddess sculpture in the background was delivered to the front yard of The Green Shaman, September 22, a fall equinox welcoming ceremony was held from 6 to 8 p.m. “We take this opportunity to express gratitude, celebrate the food of the harvest, invoke fruitful endeavors, peace, and to recognize we are safe and secure when we all live in community caring for the planet and for each other with a staunch attitude of harmlessness to all,” said Crea Eagan, a local artist. Pictured from left to right are Henno Parks, owner of The Green Shaman; Tom Pitzen, a local artist; and Eagan. “We’re very happy and honored to have this beautiful statue here at the store,” said Parks.