Seeds of Spring at the Green Thumb Festival 

The 33rd-annual Green Thumb Festival sponsored by the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department was held on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walter Fuller Recreation Center park. More than 30,000 attended the two-day event according to the Green Thumb Festival website. In addition to numerous plant vendors, the festival featured environmental and horticultural exhibits, a soil and water sample clinic, recycling rally, free mulch, plant auction and children’s programs, as well as food and entertainment.