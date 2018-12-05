Singing in the Holidays

On Tuesday, December 4, the Gulfport Public Library was jam-packed with 13 plaid scarves and an extremely festive crowd.

For the fourth consecutive year, Bay Voices men’s choral group held a free holiday concert at the library.

“We start singing for the holidays,” said Stephen L. Allen, Bay Voices director. “This is about our 10th year together.”

The group, a mix of previous members of the Tampa Bay Gay Men’s Chorus, performed Christmas and Hanukah classics in front of a completely packed library.

“We are really in sync with each other,” Allen said.

The singing ensemble chose classics like, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Silver Bells” and “No Place Like Home for the Holidays” accompanied with a piano and the occasional fleeting tambourine.

According to Allen, the popularity of the group has climbed over the last few years. Bay Voices has begun singing at the Salvador Dali Museum, The Sand Pearl Resort, the University of Tampa and the International Plaza and Bay Street.

But they will continue to perform in Gulfport.

“We love it here,” Allen said. “It’s always a responsive, wonderful audience.”

While some of the choral members have known each other since as far back as 1991, the group came from the Tampa Bay Gay Men’s Chorus and became Bay Voices in 2007.

“It’s really a pleasure to sing with all of these people,” said member Brian Fiest.

The concert, along with complimentary wine and cheese tasting platters, was sponsored by the library’s LGBTQ Resource Center.

“We’re happy that we are here supporting the LGBT community,” said Fiest.

To view Bay Voice’s upcoming ensembles and stay connected, visit facebook.com/BayVoices.