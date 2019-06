As usual, Gulfport made some colorful additions for the month of June. In honor of LGBT Pride month, the bench that sits outside of the Historic Peninsula Inn was painted in the familiar rainbow colors of the Pride flag. Kelsey Lane, a frequent visitor to Gulfport, appreciated the gesture and took a seat on the vibrant bench during the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market on June 25. “It’s great to be a part of such an inclusive community, and so colorful always,” Lane said.