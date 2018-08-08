Skim Board Campers Enjoy ‘Endless Summer’

The notion of an “endless summer” has started to fade as kids in Pinellas County realize there are only a few more days left before the school bell rings.

Luckily, Endless Summer Skim Camp on Madeira Beach at John’s Pass offers lessons to all ages and skill levels during school breaks throughout the year.

Zack Carter, a professional skimboarder and camp instructor, has been holding skim camp for the last two years.

“I like getting kids stoked on learning to skim,” he said. Carter says there has seen an uptick in the sport’s popularity in recent years. “That’s what’s cool – I’m seeing more kids getting into it.”

According to camp organizers, skimboarding has made a comeback in the last few years. The sport was first created by lifeguards in Laguna Beach, California during the 1920s, according to SkimOnline.com. While all of Florida’s beaches draw skimboarders, the sport is especially popular along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

“There are many things you can learn to do at skim camp: learn the basics on how to ride a board, understanding the basic terminology of tricks, and make new friends,” said Sterling Myers of Indian Rocks Beach. “My favorite part of skim camp is being able to make new connections, practice what I know and pass that down to new skimmers.”