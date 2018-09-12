Smokin’ J’s Donates to Tiny Houses for Vets

From left, John and Lisa Riesebeck, owners of Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport, recently donated the proceeds from their restaurant’s beer sales during GeckoFest to Sabine von Aulock, volunteer for Celebrate Outreach’s Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans project. The project is a collaboration between the non-profit Celebrate Outreach group and the University of South Florida’s School of Architecture and Community Design. The first home will soon be built in St. Petersburg. John Riesenbeck is a Navy veteran who served during peacetime as a seaman minesweeper from 1979 to 1981. Photo courtesy Sabine von Aulock.