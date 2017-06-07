Soggy Start to June

Standing rain puddles have been dotting roads, sidewalks and alleys between storms over the last few days and will continue through the end of the week. The National Weather Service (NOAA) predicts moisture in the high atmosphere paired with a developing area of low pressure in the Gulf will create widespread showers and thunderstorms. For instance, the forecast calls for two to three inches of rainfall countywide on Thursday, June 8 with further ponding. This wet weather is a welcomed break from May, which has been one of the top 10 warmest and driest months in some locations across west central and southwest Florida according to NOAA. May was the third warmest and driest on record for Tampa Bay. For up-to-the-minute weather radar and information for Tampa Bay, visit weather.gov/tbw. To report flooding of any kind or issues with manhole covers, call the new non-emergency Gulfport police telephone at 727-582-6177.