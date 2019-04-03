South Pasadena Block Party, Art Entertains Thousands

On Saturday, March 30, visitors to South Pasadena had plenty of free choices, including a view from 75 feet above the ground in the ladder bucket of a fire truck or strolling through 200 pieces of art representing 100 artists during the city’s annual block party and Artspring Exhibition near or in City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive South.

A face-painting area, a car show featuring Corvettes, bounce houses and a chance to use a fire hose under pressure were also a part of the free offerings. The art show is celebrating its 29th year.

“Every year, the block party has grown,” said Mayor Arthur Penny. “Last year, we had a little over 3,000 people attend. This year, we expect at least 4,000. New this year, instead of a universal car club, we found a Corvette car club that will bring over 50 vehicles and we’ve added a couple of food trucks.”