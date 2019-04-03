South Pasadena Block Party, Art Entertains Thousands

O
In addition to riding in the bucket of a fire department ladder truck, visitors at the annual City of South Pasadena Block Party could also check out a car show featuring Corvettes and try their hand at a fire hose under pressure.
n Saturday, March 30, visitors to South Pasadena had plenty of free choices, including a view from 75 feet above the ground in the ladder bucket of a fire truck or strolling through 200 pieces of art representing 100 artists during the city’s annual block party and Artspring Exhibition near or in City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive South.
A face-painting area, a car show featuring Corvettes, bounce houses and a chance to use a fire hose under pressure were also a part of the free offerings. The art show is celebrating its 29th year.
“Every year, the block party has grown,” said Mayor Arthur Penny. “Last year, we had a little over 3,000 people attend. This year, we expect at least 4,000. New this year, instead of a universal car club, we found a Corvette car club that will bring over 50 vehicles and we’ve added a couple of food trucks.”
Bonnie Quick of South Pasadena was awarded first place in photography for her image taken about nine months ago of the St. Petersburg city pier under construction.
South Pasadena Firefighter and Paramedic Adam Stacy, left, assists Karen Jelakoski of South Pasadena as she tries using a fire hose under pressure for the first time. “They encouraged me to try it,” she said “I’ve never operated a hose this large before.”
“We came here to see the fire trucks,” said Katie Daleski, right, of South Pasadena. She is holding Kara Sapeniza, 18 months, while Zack Prast, 12, left, is trying to decide if he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. They are trying out the seating area of a 500-gallon fire department pumper truck.
At one of the food tents, Michael and Barbara Langan of St. Petersburg, decide what they’re going to get while their dogs Tucker, foreground, and Sadie, wait to see if they’ll get any treats.
The Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office participated in the annual City of South Pasadena Block Party with a SWAT vehicle that was open for exploration and a vintage 1961 Plymouth Fury law enforcement vehicle with a 318 cubic inch V8 engine that was available for 360-degree exterior viewing. “The siren and the light work,” said Austin Bigelow, a fleet technician with the office who is in charge of maintaining the vehicle.
From left, probational firefighter Nick Moerch, Barbara Penny and her husband Mayor Arthur Penny enjoy a ride in the bucket on the city’s ladder fire truck. The bucket extends to 75 above ground level.
Linda and Marty LeFebbre of Palm Harbor showcase their Stingray Corvette as part of the car show. “It’s our first ‘Vette,” she said. “We love the Laguna Blue color in combination with the silver wheels,” he said. Both are members of the Bay Area Corvette Club.
From left, Lincoln Workman, 2, and sister Devin, 4, enjoy trying out the interior of a Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office SWAT vehicle. “It’s an amazing event that is great for families,” said mom Jaclyn Workman. “They got their faces painted, have been in the bounce houses and they’re about to go eat hot dogs. They’re having loads of fun.”