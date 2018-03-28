South Pasadena Block Party  

With 1960s music playing through a trailer-sized juke box in the car show area by City Hall, a live musician performing in the food court in the street and local firefighters taking people for aerial platform rides, the annual block party on Sunset Drive South in South Pasadena was a crowd favorite on Saturday, March 24.

“This is an opportunity for us to get together with all of our people in the city and their children and grandchildren,” said City Commissioner Gail Neidinger. “We try to have something for everybody.”

Face painting, pirate- and maze-themed bounce houses, health screenings, a car show and the Artspring Exhibition were also a part of the event.

One of the most popular activities for kids was the ability to put out a fire.

“We take a hose off the fire truck and hook it to a hydrant so there’s not a tremendous amount of pressure,” said South Pasadena Fire Chief David Mixon. “The kids take the fire hose and actually aim it and knock down a simulated fire target on a spring. They knock it down and it pops back up.”

According to City Commissioner and Vice Mayor Art Penny, “This is one of the top events we have each year. This is a great thing for the city. It’s camaraderie in a walkable area. People have a great time with their family.”