Springtime Fun in the Sun 

Kids of all ages enjoyed Fun in the Sun Day on Saturday, April 15, at the Gulfport Recreation Center with free chips and hot dogs, train rides, police and fire vehicles, a visit by the Easter Bunny and more. But the biggest draw was the Easter egg hunt for the eight and under set. Hundreds of kids searched for 10,000 eggs in the grassy area behind the recreation center.

Nora and Tom Hack were hoping to gather the most eggs, as their father, Tom, had years ago when his photograph graced the front of the Gabber.

“We’re hoping to keep it in the family,” said Hack.

The two-hour event was sponsored by the city of Gulfport and Stetson College of Law Public Service Fellows, with contributions from local businesses and associations.