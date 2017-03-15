St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

T
This aerial overview photo is of north St. Pete Beach, circa 1941. The original Gulf Beach Bank building is on the left; its main structure is now the Bank of America. In this shot, 75th Avenue comes in from the left, west to Gulf Blvd. Other notable buildings are still in the same location, including what is now Mermaids on 75th Avenue and the corner of Blind Pass Road, sitting at an angle. The Corey Causeway bridge is to the east.
he city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th
anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber
is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.