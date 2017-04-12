St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

The Sunshine School was the first school on the islands. Built in 1926, it had a casual atmosphere and was devoted to making school fun and building a community spirit, while teaching good habits to help students get good grades. Many classes were held outside under thatched roofed picnic tables or on the beach. Students from Physical Education classes often could be seen lining the shore doing exercises or swimming. The school PTA started the first Fish Broil in October, which quickly becoming an island tradition. The school, located between 23rd and 24th Avenues in Pass-a-Grille, was closed in 1975 by the county school board. Students were then bused to mainland schools.

The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.