St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

Below is one of many pencil sketches done in the 1940s and 1950s by local historian Frank T. Hurley, Jr. (above). Hurley served in WW II and was a reporter for the Evening Independent and St. Petersburg Times. He joined his father’s real estate business, Hurley Associates, in Pass-a-Grille which is now operating as the oldest real estate office on the island. Hurley also wrote two books on island history, “Surf, Sand and Postcard Sunsets,” and “Pass-a-Grille Vignettes: Times Past, Tales Remembered.” Both books are available in the Gulf Beaches History Museum gift shop.

The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.